Red Bull’s Christian Horner: “This was our biggest ever achievement to date”

Red Bull Racing’s Christian Horner was thrilled with the team’s result at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the team pulled off a 1-2 finish and fastest lap. With Max Verstappen taking victory after starting fourteenth due to an engine replacement penalty, Spa marked the lowest starting position the team had ever won from.

“This was our biggest ever achievement to date. We have never won a race from as far back as P14 and to take a 1 – 2 with Checo, along with fastest lap, is an outstanding achievement.”

Horner said that Verstappen had performed incredibly, as the Dutch driver was able to advantage of the chaotic first lap to move himself up the ranks, and overtook the rest of the grid with his great pace and solid tyre management.

On the other side of the garage, Sergio Perez maintained his position against the rivaling teams of Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team with a solid effort to ensure a second place finish.

Horner acknowledged the efforts of the entire team for having been able to foster such an outstanding result, including the all the great work done “behind the scenes”.

“It’s a fantastic win for Max and he has been in a class of his own on the track this weekend but it really is a team victory; for everyone here and all the team back in Milton Keynes.

“There is a lot of hard work that goes in behind the scenes that contributes to a performance like today and would also like to thank HRC for their contribution to this victory.”