Rovanperä showing no signs of cracking under pressure as WRC heads to Finland

Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen head in to this weeks Rally Finland flying high from back-to-back victories in the last two rallies. The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team driver currently leads the FIA World Championship after taking an impressive five victories from seven events so far this season.

Rovenperä goes into the weekend with an impressive 83-point lead, with his nearest challenger Thierry Neuville having taken only two podium finishes so far this season.

“Rally Finland is of course a very special event for us, but I try to treat it and enjoy it just like any other,” said the Flying Finn. “I don’t feel so much pressure, because after our wins this year I don’t think we have anything to prove.

“Of course, we will have great support from the fans and I would like to try and win it for them if we can. Last year it was not so easy for us so we will try to do a better job this time: We just need to prepare a bit better in the test to make sure we have a good setup and feel comfortable, and then I think we can be fast and really enjoy the weekend.”

“I’m sure there will be a lot of support for Kalle after his performances this year, and I know how that can give you a boost on your home event.” added Toyota Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala.