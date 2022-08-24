Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel: "To get going again at Spa is fantastic"

Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team

With just nine races remaining in his illustrious Formula One career, Sebastian Vettel returns from the summer break hungry for another strong result at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion has historically gone well at the Belgian Grand Prix with one pole position and three victories to his name around the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit.

The Spa-Francorchamps Circuit can always throw up a surprise result and Vettel is hopeful he can benefit from another surprise result at this weekend’s Grand Prix.

“It is great to get back to the track after the summer break, and to get going again at Spa is fantastic. This circuit is incredibly fast and has a great flow; and every race here seems to throw up something exciting or unpredictable, which is also great for the fans.”

While lacking single lap pace, the AMR22 has shown strong race pace across the season and Vettel was keen to point out how the characteristics of the circuit could benefit his Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 team this weekend.

“I think we have a car that performs well in races, and our team works well operationally, so hopefully we can string together another solid weekend.”

Lance Stroll: "Spa is such an awesome circuit"

Lance Stroll enters this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix looking to improve on what has so far proved to be a tough season for the Aston Martin driver.

The 23-year-old has only made it out of Q1 four times this season and has just four points to his name in the 2022 Formula One season.

The overtaking opportunities on offer this weekend around the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit should suit the AMR22’s characteristics and the Canadian has spoken on his excitement to be returning to Belgium this weekend.

“Spa is such an awesome circuit, and a track where you really experience the massive speed and potential of a Formula One car. You can follow and pass around here, and our car has raced particularly well on Sunday recently, so I hope we are able to put on a proper show for the fans, particularly after last year’s washout.”

Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team
