Sutton seals first ever NAPA Racing UK one-two at Thruxton, Jelley on reverse grid pole

Ash Sutton keeps his title fight very much up and running after being handed the win in Race Two at Thruxton by his team-mate Dan Cammish in a one-two for NAPA Racing UK which hasn’t been seen yet in the BTCC.

Cammish dominated proceedings as the Yorkshireman who has been dogged by bad luck this season looked to double-up but team mode was in full effect as they made the decision to let the reigning champion Sutton through with two laps to go.

Gordon Shedden dropped to third in the early running and remained throughout, while Jake Hill also concluded proceedings fourth as he continues to bank important Drivers’ Championship points as does Tom Ingram who sat sixth behind Rory Butcher.

While Dan Rowbottom, Josh Cook and Michael Crees were next in the order. Ash Hand continued his brilliant weekend to start the race but mechanical issues saw him out after sitting sixth. Colin Turkington pipped Stephen Jelley to tenth but roles will reverse in Race Three with the two BMW’s on pole spearheaded by the latter. Will it be another team game or will Jelley take another race win?

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race Two – Thruxton

1. Ash SUTTON (GBR) Napa Racing UK 14 laps

2. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) Napa Racing UK +1.283s

3. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +2.215s

4. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +2.894s

5. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +4.310s

6. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +7.501s

7. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +7.774s

8. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +10.067s

9. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +10.398s

10. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +11.071s

11. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +13.923s

12. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +15.778s

13. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +15.910s

14. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +16.751s

15. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +22.427s

16. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +23.997s

17. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +24.929s

18. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +26.199s

19. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +27.553s

20. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +28.722s

21. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +28.914s

22. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +29.445s

23. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +30.041s

24. Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +37.369s

25. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +1:17.514s

26. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +1:17.576s

27. Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +2 laps

28. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +8 laps

29. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +9 laps