Swedish football star Emil Forsberg teams up with David Coulthard for a unique two-seater experience

Ahead of the new Bundesliga season, RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg teamed up with thirteen-time Formula One Grand Prix winner David Coulthard as a two-seater Formula One car made it’s way through the city of Leipzig for the very first time.

The Scot and the Swede took to the streets of Leipzig in an Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 two-seater to help generate further excitement ahead of RB Leipzig’s Bundesliga campaign.

Coulthard was placed in the driver seat at the front, while his co-driver Emil Forsberg was situated at the back of the two-seater.

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s F1 two-seater is a converted Formula One car powered by a V10 engine which can reach a top speed of 320 kph.

The pair took in the sights of the city, starting with the square in front of the Federal Administrative Court, before heading to the Könneritz Bridge and finishing off the tour at Club Elipamanoke.

Forsberg, who has racked up over two hundred appearances for RB Leipzig, spoke on what he described as an incredible feeling to drive through the city of Leipzig in a Formula One car.

“It was an incredible experience for me to drive through Leipzig with David in a Formula One car. You experience something like that maybe once in a lifetime. The feeling and the sound in the racing car are insane – a pure adrenaline rush.”

Meanwhile, David Coulthard, who is no stranger to driving Formula One cars around the streets of famous cities, touched on the feeling of driving a two-seater around the streets of Leipzig.

“It’s the closest you can really get to giving a passenger the sensation of what it is to drive a Grand Prix car. This is my second time in Leipzig. It’s a cool, young university city. There’s just an energy and a vibe here that really makes it feel it’s coming up.”