Triple-Header a ‘Good Opportunity’ For McLaren to Gain Momentum in Battle with Alpine – Andreas Seidl

Andreas Seidl says the McLaren F1 Team will do everything they can to take the fight to the BWT Alpine F1 Team across the remainder of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season as the two outfits battle for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Just four points separate the teams heading into this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, with Alpine holding the small advantage, but everyone at McLaren has been looking at ways to maximise the potential of its MCL36 to ensure they do everything they can to beat their rivals.

Seidl, the Team Principal at McLaren, says they will put the news of Daniel Ricciardo’s impending departure from the team at the end of the season behind them and put their full focus into battling it out for the big points with both the Australian and his team-mate Lando Norris across the final nine races.

“The team are feeling rested and ready to tackle the second half of the season head on,” said Seidl. “Spa is an exciting challenge as there are a multitude of ways to play it from a strategy and engineering perspective. It also holds some nice overtaking opportunities for the drivers to take advantage of and the track isn’t like many others on the calendar.

“I know the team are excited to get back out there and kick start the triple header. Whilst the intense three weeks in a row has its challenges, it also provides a good opportunity to quickly gain momentum and take the fight to the Alpines, hopefully scoring some points with both cars.

“After today’s news about Daniel, we now switch our full focus to this race weekend. We still have an important fight in the Constructors’ Championship ahead of us and we look forward to battling this out with Daniel and Lando.”