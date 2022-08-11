Trois-Riviéres confirmed to host Nitro RX in January 2023

The Grand Prix de Trois-Riviéres venue which have hosted FIA World Rallycross Championship and Americas Rallycross events previously is now confirmed to host the Nitro Rallycross round 7 in Quebec, Canada on 21/22 January 2023.

The Hippodrome haven’t seen any rallycross events being hosted since 2019 when ARX last time visited the venue, the track also played hosts for the World RX of Canada between 2014 and 2018, and the now defuncted Titans RX series also planned to have a round there in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic caused mayhem in the world.

The round will also be the first-time we will see the new all-electric FC1-X cars being raced on snowy surface as GP3R will be the first stop of the two Canadian rounds to host a race during the winter season, the other is a yet To Be Announced still but is located in Alberta.

The European stint of the series is completed and the upcoming round will be at the ERX Moto Park in Minnesota, USA on 1/2 October followed up with a round in Los Angeles before heading to Saudi Arabia to round-up the year. Quebec will be featured as round 7 out of 9 in the 2022-23 season, after the Canada visit the series finale will end the second season and it will be hosted in March at a TBA round in USA.