Valtteri Bottas: “I feel ready and motivated for the second half of the season”

Valtteri Bottas hopes to return to the points this weekend for the first time since June as the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season resumes after its summer break with the Belgian Grand Prix.

Not since the Finn finished seventh in the Canadian Grand Prix has he scored points, and since then Bottas has also failed to finish both the British and Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN driver sits ninth in the Drivers’ Championship standings despite his pointless run, and he still has belief that he can score points on a regular basis across the final nine events of the season, starting this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

“I got to spend some quality time off, catching up with friends and family during the summer break and doing lots of sports, but now it’s time to go back to racing: I am looking forward to it, and I feel ready and motivated for the second half of the season,” said Bottas.

“I quite enjoy racing in Spa: it’s a legendary track that produced impressive races in the past, and I have also been on the podium three times there.

“Races in Belgium are often unpredictable, and I think everything will hinge on doing our job right and take any opportunity the conditions or circumstances will offer.

“We will have the chance to put ourselves in the mix and bring home some points, which would be a great way to kick off the triple-header on a good note.”

“I’m entering the second half of my rookie season with confidence” – Zhou Guanyu

Team-mate Zhou Guanyu will race at Spa-Francorchamps in a Formula 1 car for the first time this weekend, but he has experienced the circuit a number of times previously in junior formulae.

The Chinese driver has had a quietly impressive rookie season so far in 2022, even if the points tally does not reflect this, but he has shown himself to be more than capable behind the wheel of the C42-Ferrari.

And Zhou hopes to use the knowledge and experience he has gained in the opening thirteen races to good use as he targets a return to the top ten for the first time since June’s Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

“It’s been nice to relax and unwind for a couple of weeks over the summer break: there was a lot to take in during the first part of my debut season and I enjoyed the chance to process it while recharging my batteries,” said Zhou.

“Now, though, I am ready to get back into the cockpit. I have raced in Spa quite a few times in the past, and also got on the podium here in F2. As always, I can’t come to Belgium without thinking of Anthoine Hubert: I’ll be racing for him as well this weekend.

“Looking ahead, I’m entering the second half of my rookie season with confidence, looking forward to the challenges ahead: we haven’t added any points to our tally in the last races before the break, but I’m positive we have good chances to get back to it in Belgium.”