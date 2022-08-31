Verstappen and Tsunoda face off in reverse gear race around Zandvoort

Ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda undertook a unique method of preparation as the two driver raced against each in reverse gear around the Zandvoort circuit.

This was not the first time the two drivers have faced off in a unique race this season, as the two Formula One drivers raced in Swamp Buggies in Florida earlier this year.

The duo raced in DAF cars produced just two hours away from the Zandvoort circuit in Eindhoven. The cars were equipped with CVT transmissions featuring just two gears. One forward gear and the other being reverse. The unique DAF cars reach the same top speed of 120kph in both directions, forward and reverse.

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Verstappen secured the pole position after Tsunoda’s DAF car ended up alongside the wall during the qualifying session.

The Dutch driver would go onto claim victory in the race around a specially built course for both drivers to navigate. Tsunoda pushed the championship leader close, but a wobble in the Hugenholtz bend proved to cost the Scuderia AlphaTauri driver any chance of victory.

Verstappen enters his home race this weekend fresh off a remarkable win at the Belgian Grand Prix. Starting in fourteenth position, the Dutchman was able to expertly navigate his way through the field to claim his ninth victory of the season and further extend his lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

Speaking on his victory, Verstappen stated: “I’d seen a few videos on YouTube beforehand and thought it’d be great fun to experience a reverse race first-hand. We had a lot of fun and I think it was a pretty steady performance. I’ve never driven that quick in reverse before, of course we all reverse now and then, but very slowly, so this was a new experience. The car can hit up to 120km per hour and goes just as fast in reverse. I think I’ll be sticking to forward racing for now. Time for our next challenge!”

For Yuki Tsunoda, the Japanese drive comes into the Dutch Grand Prix looking to rebound from a thirteenth place finish in Spa as the AlphaTauri driver looks to secure his seat within the team for next season.

Despite having to settle for second place today, Tsunoda was already eyeing this weekend’s official action around Zandvoort.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that before, it’s definitely been a special event and I’ve had a lot of fun, despite the crash. It was great to be challenging Max again, after my victory in Swamp Buggy we’ve now got a win each, so we need to see what the next competition will be!

“But for now, we look ahead to the Grand Prix this weekend in Zandvoort, I enjoyed the track so much last year and can’t wait to get out there again. I love how much of a challenge all those banked turns pose, and the Dutch fans are amazing. I remember being sat on the grid last year before the race and hearing the fans cheer of the sound of the engines, it was an incredible atmosphere.”