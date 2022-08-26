Formula 1

Verstappen dominates second free practice at the Belgian Grand Prix

By
Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen dominated the second free practice session of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

The Dutchman was 0.862 seconds faster than Charles Leclerc in second position. Lando Norris finished in third position in the cool and overcast conditions in the session.

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C2), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C3), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C4), the middle range of compounds in the Pirelli tyre range.

Carlos Sainz who topped the morning session set the early pace. Verstappen was soon on top with a lap time of 1:47.699s. Leclerc then slotted into second position ahead of Sainz.

Sainz and Verstappen exchanged positions at the top of the time charts. The cool conditions made it difficult for the drivers to get heat into the tyres.

With thirty minutes to go, the drivers started the qualification simulation with flying laps on the soft compound tyres. Sainz went to the top of the time charts briefly. Verstappen with a lap time of 1:45.507s was back on top as the Dutchman was on a class of his own in this session.

Leclerc slotted into second position, 0.862 seconds slower than Verstappen. Norris and Lance Stroll then went third and fourth fastest behind the leaders.

This pushed Sainz into fifth position ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Fernando Alonso then moved himself into seventh position after languishing at the bottom of the time charts.

With twenty minutes to go, the drivers switched to the medium compound tyres. Sergio Pérez with a late run on the soft compound tyres slotted into tenth position. The Mexican was 1.8 seconds off the pace of his team-mate Verstappen.

With fifteen minutes to go, the rain started coming down and the drivers retreated into the garages.

The session ended with Verstappen comfortably on top ahead of Leclerc and Norris. Stroll had another good session as he finished in fourth position ahead of Sainz.

Hamilton and Alonso finished in sixth and seventh positions, almost 1.4 seconds off the pace.

George Russell, Daniel Ricciardo and Pérez rounded off the top ten positions.

2022 Belgian Grand Prix Second Free Practice Results:

PosNoDriverNat.TeamTimeGapLaps
11Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1:45.50720
216Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:46.369+0.862s21
34Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:46.589+1.082s17
418Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:46.635+1.128s16
555Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1:46.649+1.142s20
644Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:46.893+1.386s18
714Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1:46.975+1.468s19
863George RussellGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:47.042+1.535s22
93Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1:47.255+1.748s18
1011Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1:47.346+1.839s15
1123Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1:47.520+2.013s15
1224Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Racing1:47.617+2.110s21
1322Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri1:47.658+2.151s16
1410Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1:47.782+2.275s19
155Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:47.867+2.360s19
1631Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1:47.944+2.437s21
1720Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:48.208+2.701s19
1877Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Racing1:48.419+2.912s21
196Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:48.612+3.105s14
2047Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1:49.941+4.434s23
280 posts

About author
Avid Formula 1 and Motorsport fan for a very long time. Love researching and writing about F1. An Engineer by profession. All-round sports nut
Articles
