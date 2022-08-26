Verstappen, Leclerc amongst Six Drivers with Grid Penalties for Belgium Grand Prix

Championship leader Max Verstappen and his closest rival in the standings, Charles Leclerc, will both start towards the back of the grid for the Belgian Grand Prix after taking penalties for unscheduled engine component changes.

Oracle Red Bull Racing have opted to change multiple components on Verstappen’s power unit, with a fresh Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store and control electronics. The team had hinted of impending changes during the summer break and have opted to introduce the new elements in Belgium rather than in his home event at Zandvoort the following week.

Scuderia Ferrari have also opted to change the power unit on Leclerc’s F1-75, meaning the Monegasque driver will also be at the back on Sunday afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps. Ferrari have had multiple issues with their power units throughout the season, with Leclerc twice retiring from the lead due to his engine failing.

Also set to take penalties for fresh engine components are McLaren F1 Team’s Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo F1 Team’s Valtteri Bottas, BWT Alpine F1 Team’s Esteban Ocon and Haas F1 Team’s Mick Schumacher.

Norris and Ocon have both taken fresh ICE’s, turbochargers, control electronics and MGU-Hs, while Ocon also has a new MGU-K and energy store. Bottas has a fresh ICE, MGU-H and turbocharger, as well as a new gearbox, while Schumacher has a new control electronics and gearbox.

This potentially opens the front of the field up, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr., Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez and the two Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team drivers, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, all having their eyes on taking pole position on Saturday and the race victory on Sunday.