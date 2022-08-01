Volkswagen Dealerteam BAUHAUS To Field Three-Car Line-Up In 2022 World RX

Volkswagen Dealerteam BAUHAUS have announced their three-strong driver line-up for the 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship, featuring defending champion Johan Kristoffersson.

The four-time world champion will be partnered by European Rallycross event winner Ole Christian Veiby and rising Swedish teen star Gustav Bergström as the KMS (Kristoffersson Motorsport) team make their entry into the all-new all-electric era of World RX.

Although more familiar to rally fans, being a consistent frontrunner in the supporting WRC2 category of the FIA World Rally Championship, Veiby is no stranger to rallycross. The 26 year old Norwegian driver took victory Barcelona on his way to third place in the 2015 Euro RX championship. While continuing to rally, Veiby is ready to commit to his first full World RX campaign, saying “I think it’s time for a change and it will be interesting to do something new. Rallycross with electric cars just feels right and it’s great to be back with KMS,” the two having first worked together when Veiby was just 16.

Ole Christian Veiby is relishing the challenge of getting back into rallycross

Speaking about his legendary teammate Kristoffersson, Veiby said “In my opinion, he is the world’s best driver and there’s no doubt that his experience is worth its weight in gold. He has incredible knowledge in rallycross and together, we have produced a good package that should put us in strong shape for the season ahead and enable us to fight at the front.”

Stockholm’s Bergström may only have begun competing last year, but is determined to make a name for himself at the pinnacle of rallycross. Team Manager Tommy Kristoffersson is excited about the teen’s future, saying “Gustav started from absolute zero last year, but I could see right away that he had a good feeling for the car – he is a promising talent. We will not put any pressure on his shoulders, because he is the new guy on the block and for him, this season is all about developing, but he is young, full of confidence and eager to learn.”

Bergström will have to prove he is a fast learner, as the new all-electric era of World RX is shaping up to be fiercely competitive. The new electric beasts will produce the equivalent of 680 horsepower and launch from 0-60mph in just 1.8 seconds. On top of that, they will be piloted by some of the greatest drivers in the world. Kristoffersson, Veiby and Bergström will be facing such drivers as World RX favourite Niklas Grönholm and former champion Timmy Hansen.

The 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship begins at the Rammuden World RX Of Norway next weekend (13/14 August).