“We need to keep the momentum going” – Mercedes’ Toto Wolff

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team ended the first half of the season with two consecutive double podium finishes, with Lewis Hamilton alone having claimed five podiums consecutively.

Mercedes have come a long way since the start of the season, where they were well off the pace of both Scuderia Ferrari and Oracle Red Bull Racing; however, they are on the verge of being on the same pace as their frontrunning rivals.

Both titles are certainly out of reach, but second place in the Constructors’ Championship is a real possibility should the Silver Arrows continue on their recent surge. The side are still yet to claim a race victory in 2022, something they’ve achieved every season since 2012.

Team Principal Toto Wolff is hoping his side can continue to build their momentum this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix, where Mercedes-AMG will be celebrating their fifty-fifth anniversary.

“We headed into the break off the back of a strong run of races and our biggest race weekend points score so far this year, in Hungary. While we’re still not quite in the fight for victories, we’re getting closer, so we need to keep the momentum going and the pressure on.



“The Shutdown is an important time for the team to take some time off, recharge and spend time with their families, whose support throughout the year is invaluable. There are few opportunities to do so during the season and the development race is relentless, so the break has been well deserved for everyone in the team.



“We’re set for an intense second half of the season, with nine more opportunities to find improvements, make progress and hopefully challenge Red Bull and Ferrari for wins.



“Spa-Francorchamps needs no introduction. A classic track with an old-school feel, the scene of many iconic moments in F1 history and an incredible challenge for both the car and drivers. We’re excited to be back there, hopefully we can put on an awesome show this year for all the fans in Belgium, and we’ll also be celebrating 55 years of Mercedes-AMG too, with some fun activities.”