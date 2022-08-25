Williams’ Dave Robson: “Racing at Spa is one of the highlights of the season”

Dave Robson says that despite teams and drivers knowing the Spa-Francorchamps circuit very well, it will be interesting to see how the new cars can handle the circuit this weekend.

The Head of Vehicle Performance at Williams Racing says visiting and racing at Spa-Francorchamps is one of the highlights of the whole FIA Formula 1 World Championship season, and it is a track that offers many challenges to everyone, including his drivers Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

“Racing at Spa is one of the highlights of the season and we are very happy to be back,” said Robson. “The lap is long and offers almost every possible challenge for an F1 car and driver.

“The significant elevation changes and the variable weather add to the mix. Everyone knows the circuit well, but it will be interesting to see how this new generation of Formula 1 car deals with the high-speed corners at Eau Rouge, Pouhon and Blanchimont.”

Pirelli are bringing the same three compounds to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend as they did to the Hungaroring just prior to the summer break, but Robson says they are likely to behave completely different to how they did in Hungary, and it is important for Williams to get the best out of them.

“Tyre compounds are from the middle of the Pirelli range and are the same as we used a few weeks ago in Budapest,” he said. “However, the behaviour of the tyres will be quite different at this circuit, and we will need to spend Friday understanding how to maximise their performance here.”

Robson also believes that the FW44 should work ‘reasonably well’ in Belgium, and he is pleased to see racing back after the summer break at such a legendary circuit.

“Overtaking is possible in Spa and finding a suitable trade between downforce and drag will be critical to the race on Sunday,” Robson added. “The FW44 should work reasonably well in Spa, and we are looking forward to getting back to racing at this mighty circuit.”