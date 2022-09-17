Alex Albon back home after release from hospital

Alex Albon has been released from hospital and returned back home, after he suffered a respiratory failure as a result of complications with his surgery on Saturday following on from his appendicitis diagnosis.

Following his successful laparoscopic surgery on Saturday, the twenty-six year-old suffered post-operative anaesthetic complications that led to respiratory failure. Albon missed the Italian Grand Prix with Nyck de Vries taking his place, securing a ninth place finish, equalling the team’s best finish of the season.

A Williams Racing Statement on Monday read:

“Following surgery, Alex suffered with unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was re-intubated and transferred to intensive care for support.



“He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning. He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications.

There have been further updates today that have said the Thai driver has been released from the hospital back to his home in Monaco, after he spent a further two days in hospital after he was released from intensive care.

It is also rumoured that Albon is planning to race in Singapore on 2 October.