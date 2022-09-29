Alex Albon – “I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be”

Formula 1 returns to the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend for Round Seventeen of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the series’ first visit to the Asian country since 2019

Williams Racing driver Alex Albon is fit and ready to get back on track in Singapore, after missing the Italian Grand Prix. The Thai driver spent a night in a hospital intensive care unit in Italy on the weekend of the previous Grand Prix, after suffering a rare respiratory failure due to post-operative anaesthetic complications after his appendicitis surgery.

He was removed from a ventilator the following day, and was discharged from hospital and allowed to travel back to his home in Monaco forty-eight hours later. Albon was replaced by Nyck de Vries for the Italian Grand Prix and the Dutchman scored points on his debut after a number of grid penalties and a composed and mature drive.

Albon heads into the most physically demanding race on the calendar with severe humidity and at a track which requires high concentration, but he says he is not underestimating the challenge of the weekend ahead.

“Firstly, I’d just like to thank everyone for all their messages and support over the Italian Grand Prix weekend. My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal but I’m feeling good and I’ve done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar.

“I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.

“It’s a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I’m really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out.”