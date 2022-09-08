Formula 1

Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur: “There’s no denying we wanted more from Spa and Zandvoort”

Credit: Antonin Vincent / DPPI

Frédéric Vasseur admits Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN wanted more from the Belgian and Dutch Grand Prix weekends, but they are focused on getting the most out of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo are celebrating their home Grand Prix this weekend at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, but they go into the event having failed to score points in any of the past six Grand Prix, the last top ten finish coming in the Canadian Grand Prix back in June.

Vasseur, the Team Principal at Alfa Romeo, feels the Monza track should see Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu be more competitive than they have been in recent races, and they will be looking to break their pointless run on Sunday afternoon.

“We head to Monza this week for the final part of the triple-header and, more importantly, for our home race,” said Vasseur.  

“It’s been an intense and challenging two weeks of racing so far, and there’s no denying we wanted more from Spa and Zandvoort, but we return to Italy with confidence, motivated to do well in front of our home supporters and a big contingent of our staff, who will be on the grandstands.

“The track will be different from Zandvoort, where we were on the back foot, so this is an opportunity to go back to something more akin to Spa where we were more competitive.”

Vasseur says Monza has delivered ‘incredible’ races across its history, and he hopes the 2022 race can be another spectacular one as the track marks its one hundredth anniversary.

“Monza is an incredible venue and it has delivered some incredible races in the last few years: hopefully there will be another spectacular Sunday this year to mark the 100th anniversary of the circuit,” he said.

