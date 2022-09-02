Alpine F1 Team Releases Statement Following McLaren’s Piastri Announcement

On Friday afternoon, McLaren F1 Team confirmed that 2021 FIA Formula 2 World Championship winner, Oscar Piastri, will be racing for the team in 2023. The release of this news puts an end to a one-month controversy after BWT Alpine F1 Team incorrectly announced Piastri to be racing for them in 2023.

The French team has now put out a statement on Twitter, thanking the Contract Recognition Board for making the decision, as the team look ahead to this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

“BWT Alpine F1 Team thanks the Contract Recognition Board (CRB) for convening on Monday and we acknowledge the decision they have made. We consider the matter closed on our side and will announce our full 2023 driver line-up in due course. Our immediate focus is the Dutch Grand Prix and securing points in our fight for fourth in the Constructors’ Championship.”

Alpine also explained in the statement that they will be announcing their full driver line-up for next year “in due course” – with many theorising that Daniel Ricciardo may return to the team, or that Mick Schumacher could make the jump from Haas F1 Team. Alpine already have Esteban Ocon confirmed to be racing with them until the end of the 2024 season.