Alpine’s Matt Harman: “It’s fantastic that we continue to bring upgrades to every race”

The BWT Alpine F1 Team enjoyed a trouble-free Friday at the Circuit Zandvoort, and Matt Harman, the Technical Director at the Enstone-based squad, was pleased to see the updates they brought to the Netherlands appeared to be working.

Alpine are continuing their development of the A522 as they battle the McLaren F1 Team over fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, and the small changes they made to the car this weekend appeared to bring the performance improvements they were hoping for.

And Harman says the team still have some additional updates to come across the next few races as they remain determined to end the year fourth.

“Today was a trouble-free day of practice and we completed everything we intended to do with both cars,” said Harman. “We’ve brought a couple of small upgrades here, which performed in line with our pre-race simulations, and that’s brought a bit of extra performance.

“It’s fantastic that we continue to bring upgrades to every race and there’s more to come at the next couple of races as well.”

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon both finished inside the top ten in both free practice sessions on Friday at Zandvoort, and Harman says there were no surprises on track and there is a lot of hope of a strong weekend to come.

“We’re looking forward to the rest of the weekend in Zandvoort – there have been no surprises so far – and we’re happy with our work,” Harman added. “This weekend, we aim to continue our momentum in the Constructors’ Championship relative to our main on-track rivals.”