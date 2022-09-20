Aspin heads to Silverstone with a renewed focus in Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Porsche Carrera Cup GB Pro-Am front-runner Will Aspin is targeting a strong finish to the season as the series heads to Silverstone this weekend for the penultimate round of the 2022 championship.

The teenager has had a mixed year in the series, after a strong start to the year, including a victory at Brands Hatch, he has suffered a run of bad luck that has seen him drop out of championship contention. Despite this Aspin has continued to push and bounced back with a podium finish at Thruxton last time out.

“I think it will be a good weekend. We learned a lot at Thruxton, focusing on what we can do and how to do it. We didn’t show it in qualifying, but I think being in the car every week in August was really beneficial for me and the team, so we can work together and make the whole package stronger and stronger,” explained Aspin.

Looking ahead the eighteen-year-old is attacking the race weekend with renewed focus after being behind the wheel for three of the last four weekends, including a maiden race in Europe in the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux at Assen, “For Silverstone, we’ll go into the weekend and extract every bit of performance out of me and the car. Having all this time off over the break has helped me think about things, realise what I wasn’t doing well, and help me calm down a bit.

“I’ve got a test on Wednesday and I’m looking forward to getting back in the car as four weeks without being in it gets quite boring!

“We probably won’t be able to close the gap down in the championship standings now, but we can try our best to get third or even second, so we’ve just got to keep trying until we cross the line at Brands Hatch in October.

“We’re kind of creating a little championship for ourselves over the next two rounds and four races. I think we’ll be able to race more than we did at Thruxton but still, at every track we’ve been to this season, qualifying has been key and it’s something we’ve got to get on top of.”

