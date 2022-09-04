Aston Martin’s Mike Krack – “It was a frustrating session”

Aston Martin were frustrated at their Dutch Grand Prix qualifying session yesterday for the fifteenth round if the FIA Formula 1 World Championship as they only managed to get one car into Q3, while clearly having the pace to get both cars into the top ten.

Lance Stroll qualified well in tenth, but an issue on his car stopped him from running in Q3, while the vastly experienced Sebastian Vettel had no luck as he bombed out in the first qualifying session of the day.

Team Principle, Mike Krack felt sympathy for the four-time World Champion considering he had the pace to be in a similar position to his teammate.

“Sebastian was on a quick lap in Q1 when he arrived at Turn 13 to find the racing line coated with dust kicked up by the car that had run wide just ahead of him. As a result, he too ran wide and lost the lap. That is racing, but it is frustrating all the same.”

Lance Stroll starts the race inside the top ten for the second consecutive race, but Krack will be hoping the Canadian can hold on for points.

“Lance was also really ‘on it’ in Q1 – a strong seventh place – and again in Q2 despite locking up at Turn One at the start of his second fast lap – a fine eighth place – then in Q3 we suffered a lack of hydraulic pressure which prevented him from being able to go out again. All in all, it was a frustrating session but both our drivers showed very good pace and will therefore approach tomorrow’s race with controlled ambition.”