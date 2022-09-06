CFMOTO Puerto Rico joins 2023 SCORE Pro Quad Ironman grid

The 2023 SCORE International World Desert Championship will see a new face competing as CFMOTO Puerto Rico intends to field an ATV for Javier Guerra in the Pro Quad Ironman class. Guerra will pilot the #86A CFORCE 1000 with factory support from CFMOTO.

CFMOTO is a Chinese manufacturer of motorcycles, UTVs, and ATVs with various global branches such as Puerto Rico and Mexico. Founded in 1989, the company began expanding into motorsport in the 2010s with programmes like Tourist Trophy road racing with British team WK Bikes. In 2018, the team partnered with KTM to dabble in grand prix motorcycle racing. Four years later, CFMOTO became the title sponsor of Moto3 team Prüstel GP, who rides KTM RC4 bikes re-badged with the CFMOTO brand.

In the off-road world, CFMOTO provides factory backing for many rally raid teams including the flagship CFMOTO Factory Racing Team. The team won the Fenix ​​Rally in Tunisia on a CFORCE 1000 in March, while CFMOTO Thunder Racing Team intends to take part in the World Rally-Raid Championship’s Andalucía Rally and 2023 Dakar Rally. The make’s Dakar programme will be led by Antanas Kanopkinas and Adomas Gančierius, the former being a back-to-back winner of the Autoaibė Lithuanian Baja Perimetras.

Guerra owns J. Guerra Turbo Shop, a fuel injector and muffler business in San Sebastián. He has enjoyed success in domestic competition in Puerto Rico, but has never contested events like SCORE’s Baja 1000, let alone on his own in the Ironman category.

To prepare for SCORE, the team will take part in the RECORD Off-Road Series‘ Race Ready 250 on 9–11 December. The 2023 SCORE season begins with the San Felipe 250 on 29 March.