Charles Leclerc determined to convert pole in Monza: “I will give it everything”

Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position at the Italian Grand Prix, securing the top slot for the team in Monza. Leclerc was pleased to see improved performance since the similarly high-speed venue of Spa that kicked off the triple-header, which allowed him to beat out rivals at the team’s home venue.

“I’m very happy. Monza is always a special one and to secure pole position here in front of our tifosi, is an incredible feeling. Even more so after we struggled in Spa, another high-speed track with similar demands. We worked hard to make improvements and it looks like we have become more competitive again.”

With nine drivers taking grid penalties this weekend, Leclerc starts ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris, while Ferrari’s nearest rivals of Red Bull Racing each start further back. With penalties playing into his advantage, the Monegasque driver is optimistic about his chances of taking the win on Sunday, having been pleased with the car’s pace all weekend.

“I felt confident in the car from the first practice session on and our race pace was strong, so hopefully we can convert this pole into a victory tomorrow. I will give it everything.”

“We can be happy with the performance we have shown today” – Carlos Sainz

Team-mate Carlos Sainz qualified third place in Monza after a strong showing throughout the session, but will start at the back after taking a grid penalty for the replacement of several parts on his F1-75.

Sainz said that his position on track during his final Q3 run was less than optimal, as he was unable to catch a tow from Pierre Gasly ahead. Nonetheless, he was happy to see the team secure pole on home soil, exhibiting the team’s efforts at the factory.

“It was a good qualifying session from the beginning, with strong laps in Q1 and Q2. Then on the final attempts we also did very good laps, although on the last run, my track position was not the best behind Pierre (Gasly), as he was doing very fast out laps and we couldn’t get any tow. Still, it’s great for Ferrari to start on pole here at Monza so congrats to Charles and the entire team.

“We can be happy with the performance we have shown today and I think it’s a good testimony of the hard work that has been carried out in Maranello.”

Starting eighteenth, Sainz’s goal is to move as far up the grid as he can by the checkered flag in order to recover as many points as possible and give the team’s loyal tifosi a great race.

“I hope we can stage a good recovery tomorrow and for sure I’m going to push flat out to make up as many positions as possible. The support from the tifosi in the grandstands has been absolutely incredible all weekend and we’ll do our best to gift them with an exciting race.”