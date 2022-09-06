Daniel Ricciardo – “Monza will always have a special place in my heart”

This weekend the FIA Formula 1 World Championship heads to Italy for the Italian Grand Prix. McLaren F1 Team will be hoping for a successful Grand Prix, especially after losing even more ground to BWT Alpine F1 Team in the battle for fourth in the constructors’ standings.

Daniel Ricciardo knows the chances of a repeat of the 2021 Monza heroics will be near impossible but he will be hoping for a more successful weekend than the one he had at Zandvoort. The eight-time race winner is currently without an F1 seat after McLaren cut his contract short to hire last year’s F2 World Champion, Oscar Piastri. The Australian’s performances will have to improve if he is to stay in Formula 1 in 2023 and beyond.

Despite all the rumours and criticism surrounding Ricciardo, he is looking forward to returning to Monza for the first time since that McLaren 1-2 last season.

“Monza will always have a special place in my heart. Whilst another 1-2 isn’t really on the cards this time around, hopefully, we can still bring you a little bit of Italian magic. I’m excited for the track, the amazing fans and the incredible food – the key combination for a good weekend.

“Zandvoort was a tough one for me but I’m keeping my head held high. I’ll keep pushing through and try to end the season on a high. We’ve had a good look at the data and had a deep dive into how we can play it for the upcoming weekend to hopefully get back up the pointy end.

“It’s likely to be another difficult weekend due to the nature of the track and it’s clear we’ve got work to do but I have full confidence in the team as we head towards the last race of this triple-header.”

Lando Norris – “There is still an opportunity for points”

Lando Norris will be hoping for another points finish after finishing seventh last time at Zandvoort. However, this weekend will not be an easy challenge for McLaren to handle with the Surrey-based outfit set to struggle with the track.

Despite the concerns, Norris is hoping for a weekend where McLaren can be competitive and score a good amount of points in the battle for fourth in the constructors.

“The Italian Grand Prix is always an exciting weekend. My last two trips to Monza have been incredibly positive, with last year being one of my favourite F1 memories, so let’s try and recreate some of that feeling this weekend.“

“It’s likely to be a much trickier weekend for us this year but there is still an opportunity for points and to have an impact on the Constructors’ Championship.“

“With it being the Temple of Speed, I’m really looking forward to getting out on track and seeing how far we can push the car. One last big push as we finish up in Europe for the season so let’s give it all we’ve got.”