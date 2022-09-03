‘Element of Regret’ for Ferrari after Missing Out on Dutch Grand Prix Pole – Laurent Mekies

Whilst pleased to qualify for the Dutch Grand Prix in second and third on Saturday, Laurent Mekies admits being so close to pole position leaves ‘an element of regret’ for Scuderia Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc was quickest after the first runs in Q3 at the Circuit Zandvoort only to be beaten to top spot by Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen in the second run, with the margin just 0.021 seconds.

Carlos Sainz Jr. was only 0.092 seconds away from pole as well, and Mekies, the Sporting Director of the Maranello-based team, admits it was disappointing to miss out by the narrowest of margins on top spot.

“We can be reasonably happy with how qualifying went, but there’s also an element of regret,” said Mekies. “We’re pleased to be back fighting for pole position down to the nearest thousandths of a second with both our cars, but obviously, when you come that close to pole you would like to have actually taken it.

“To see Charles and Carlos come within a whisker of Verstappen, just 2 and 9 hundredths slower respectively, is a good indicator of how intense the fight was. Well done to Max for his home pole.

“One of the positive aspects of the weekend so far is that we have been able to help the drivers get more and more confident with the car with each passing session. This is down to the team at the track, including Charles and Carlos, and all those supporting us back in Maranello.”

Mekies is expecting Sunday’s race to be a close one between Ferrari, Red Bull and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, but he hopes Leclerc and Sainz can put Verstappen under pressure to ensure they come out on top instead of the Dutchman.

“I expect tomorrow’s race will be a very close battle between three teams, as even Mercedes could be in the mix and so it should be a great show for all the fans in the grandstands and those watching at home on TV,” he said.

“We know that, so far, Verstappen has had a very strong race pace and tomorrow we will try and put him under pressure to make life difficult for him.”