Fernando Alonso “Excited To Get Back In The Car”

The Dutch Grand Prix returns this weekend for the second consecutive season on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar. BWT Alpine’s F1 Team’s Fernando Alonso will be looking for another strong points finish to end his Alpine career on a high.

Alonso spoke of his excitement for the incredible Zandvoort atmosphere along with getting back in the car and fighting for points.

“Zandvoort is a fun place to visit. We have only been there once before, but it’s now obviously much bigger thanks in part to the rise of Max [Verstappen]. The whole atmosphere and buzz from the Dutch fans reminds me a little of the early 2000s when the Spanish fans really fell in love with the sport.

“The atmosphere is really great and I’m sure we will experience the same thing again this weekend. It’s a double header but we are excited to get back in the car especially after the team’s performance in Spa also with the fastest pit stop.”

Esteban Ocon – “A huge amount of focus and commitment”

Credit: BWT Alpine F1 Team

Teammate Esteban Ocon also spoke on his love for atmosphere at Zandvoort and the difficulties of the fast and thrilling circuit.

“It’s great to come back to such a historical circuit like Zandvoort. Of course, the sport made a comeback to The Netherlands last year and I also raced there in DTM in 2016 so I know the circuit and enjoy driving it for sure.

“The contrast between Zandvoort and Spa is huge. We go from long and flowing laps to a much shorter and very twisty track. It’s a cool circuit, really undulating, fast and flowing which requires a huge amount of focus and commitment.

“The setting is also pretty spectacular, being right on the beach, and it is also very close to Amsterdam which is always a cool and vibrant city to visit. And the fans really put on a great show, the atmosphere all weekend is electric.”