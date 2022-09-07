Fernando Alonso: “I’m always well received by the Italian fans”

When the five red lights go out at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, Fernando Alonso will equal Kimi Räikkönen’s FIA Formula 1 World Championship record of the most race starts as the Spaniard is set to start his three-hundred and forty-ninth race in his Formula 1 career at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Ahead of equalling the record, Alonso has said that his mind wont be on the record and instead firmly focused on the racing.

Alonso comes into the weekend’s action after a remarkable drive at the Dutch Grand Prix which saw the BWT Alpine F1 Team driver come back from a thirteenth-place starting position to achieve a sixth-place finish.

The two-time world champion has enjoyed a successful season to date with the Enstone-based team, on just four separate occasions this season Alonso has failed to finish in a points-paying position, with the most recent occasion being an eleventh-place finish at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Alpine driver was keen to state that the support he receives from the Tifosi, mixed with his two previous victories around Monza, provide him with a special feeling heading into the weekend’s action.

“Monza is one of the most historic places to go racing in Formula 1. On this triple header we go from the Dutch atmosphere in Zandvoort to the passion of the Tifosi in Monza, so it’s pretty special.

“I’m always well received by the Italian fans due to my time with Ferrari in the past. I’ve won there twice and had several podiums too. It’s a nice achievement and it’s great obviously to tie Kimi for the most race starts in Formula 1 on Sunday.

“Honestly though, I try not to think about the records too much and keep my focus on the racing. For sure it’s a nice achievement and one I will maybe look back on and be happy about. But whilst I am still racing, I don’t stop to think about it and I want to enjoy and maximise each race weekend.”

Esteban Ocon: “We are motivated to finish this triple-header on a high“

Credit: BWT Alpine F1 Team

Following his ninth-place finish at the Dutch Grand Prix, Esteban Ocon enters the Autodromo Nazionale Monza this weekend looking to end the triple header on a high for the Alpine team.

The Frenchmen also enjoyed a strong result last time out in Zandvoort. Starting one place ahead of his teammate, Ocon was able to work his way through the field to secure a ninth-place finish. Ocon is currently enjoying a run of five consecutive races in which he has scored points and the French driver has stated that he feels ‘energised’ ahead of this weekend’s race in Monza.

Before returning from the summer break, Alpine found themselves locked in a tight battle for fourth place in the Constructors’ standings with McLaren F1 Team. A strong run of results in Belgium and the Netherlands, including Ocon’s fifth-place finish at Spa, has seen them extend their lead over McLaren to twenty-four points.

Ocon stated that the spirit within the team is at a high following Alpine’s impressive return to action following the summer break and is also confident that his A522 car will once again be able to perform to a high standard against it’s competitors.

“I feel good and energised. The car has been performing well the last two races and we are motivated to finish this triple-header on a high. I took a couple of days to recover from Zandvoort and prepare for Monza, one of my favorite races. I also love racing in Italy, a place I’ve spent a lot of time in since I started racing in karts.

“There is a good feeling within the team after further consolidating our fourth place in the constructors’ table and heading to a track which should suit our car well.

“Racing in Monza will be very different to Zandvoort. We’ll be seeing long straights that produce some of the fastest racing of the year, as well as the numerous chicanes and sweeping turns. The high-speed nature of Monza tends to produce a tense qualifying session and an exciting race. The Tifosi will also be out in force as usual which always adds to the amazing atmosphere of this historic event.”