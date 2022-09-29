Ferrari unveils new cyber security partner – Bitdefender

Scuderia Ferrari has announced they have signed a new Team Partner in a multi-year agreement that will see Bitdefender branding appear on the helmets of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and on both F1-75s.

For 2023 the branding of the cyber security and digital data protection company will also appear on the drivers’ race suits and on team clothing.

In March 2022 Ferrari announced that they would be pausing their partnership with their long-term cyber security partner Kaspersky, a Russian-based company, removing the logos from the cars, helmets and online platforms “as the partnership is paused for the time being due to a joint decision taken by the two companies”.

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal and Managing Director Mattia Binotto talked of the new deal, “We are pleased to embark on this new partnership with Bitdefender, with whom we share values such as the highest level of technological efficiency, striving for excellence in performance and a culture of security.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to count on a Team Partner such as Bitdefender, an innovative and accomplished company, already highly regarded for its professionalism and reliability.”