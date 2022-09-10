Ferrari’s Laurent Mekies: “We dedicate this achievement to all our tifosi who never waver in their support for us”

Scuderia Ferrari Racing Director Laurent Mekies said that watching Charles Leclerc take pole position at the Italian Grand Prix was a “special feeling”, with crowds of tifosi on site to support the team in red.

“Taking pole position in Monza, in front of a full crowd for the first time in two years, is a really special feeling. We dedicate this achievement to all our tifosi who never waver in their support for us.”

Mekies said that it was not only a quick lap from Leclerc that earned the team pole, but a solid job from Carlos Sainz, who was able to help give his team-mate a tow.

“Charles did a very good job, because once again he put together the perfect lap. Carlos also went very well, putting in similar times to his team-mate and playing the slipstream game. We had already done the same in France and Belgium and getting it right requires great understanding between the drivers.”

Overall, Mekies said that the result is representative of the work done by the entire team to re-secure their spot at the front of the grid since returning to racing after the summer break.

“Since the last few races, we have worked hard in Maranello to get back to the highest performance level and, thanks to everyone’s efforts, today’s result is a first step in the right direction. Of course, it’s only Saturday and the points are given out tomorrow.”

Mekies is aware of the challenges Sunday’s race will pose for Leclerc, with the likes of Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team looking strong and in contention for the victory, in spite of grid penalties.

“We know it won’t be easy to keep the lead and bring home the win, because we have seen that Max (Verstappen) is capable of winning starting from the back and so far, Mercedes has always been quicker in the race than in qualifying. Now, we are concentrating on preparing for the race, with the aim of producing the same pace as we have shown in qualifying.”