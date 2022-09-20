FIA’s Mohammed Ben Sulayem: Record 24 races in 2023 “further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale”

The 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar was released to the public following approval by the World Motor Sport Council. The schedule features twenty-four Grands Prix, the most race weekends in an F1 season to date.

Key additions include the much-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be held on 18 November as the penultimate race of the season, as well as the return of the Chinese Grand Prix and the Qatar Grand Prix. China was last held in 2019, while Qatar first appeared in 2021 and will return for the 2023 season and beyond.

The historic Monaco Grand Prix remains on the calendar for 2023 after much debate regarding its inclusion moving forward, while the fan-favorite Belgian Grand Prix moves to 30 July, the date when the 24 Hours of Spa is traditionally hosted. Vacating the season’s European leg, the French Grand Prix will not be returning next year.

The season opening Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled for 5 March, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will close out the season on 26 November.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said that the expanded calendar is representative of the series’ increased global reach and ever-growing fan-base.

“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale. The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport.

“I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023. In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

2023 FIA Formula One World Championship Calendar

5 March Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit 19 March Saudi Arabia Jeddah Corniche Circuit 2 April Australia Albert Park Circuit 16 April China Shanghai International Circuit 30 April Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit 7 May Miami Miami International Autodrome 21 May Emilia Romagna Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari 28 May Monaco Circuit de Monaco 4 June Spain Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 18 June Canada Circuit Gilles Villeneuve 2 July Austria Red Bull Ring 9 July United Kingdom Silverstone Circuit 23 July Hungary Hungaroring 30 July Belgium Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 27 August Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort 3 September Italy Autodromo Nazionale Monza 17 September Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit 24 September Japan Suzuka International Racing Course 8 October Qatar Losail International Circuit 22 October USA Circuit of the Americas 29 October Mexico Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez 5 November Brazil Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace 18 November Las Vegas Las Vegas Street Circuit 26 November Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit