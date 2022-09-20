Formula 1

FIA’s Mohammed Ben Sulayem: Record 24 races in 2023 “further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale”

Credit: Mark Thompson / Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar was released to the public following approval by the World Motor Sport Council. The schedule features twenty-four Grands Prix, the most race weekends in an F1 season to date. 

Key additions include the much-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will be held on 18 November as the penultimate race of the season, as well as the return of the Chinese Grand Prix and the Qatar Grand Prix. China was last held in 2019, while Qatar first appeared in 2021 and will return for the 2023 season and beyond. 

The historic Monaco Grand Prix remains on the calendar for 2023 after much debate regarding its inclusion moving forward, while the fan-favorite Belgian Grand Prix moves to 30 July, the date when the 24 Hours of Spa is traditionally hosted. Vacating the season’s European leg, the French Grand Prix will not be returning next year. 

The season opening Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled for 5 March, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will close out the season on 26 November.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said that the expanded calendar is representative of the series’ increased global reach and ever-growing fan-base. 

“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale. The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport.

“I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023. In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

2023 FIA Formula One World Championship Calendar

5 MarchBahrainBahrain International Circuit
19 MarchSaudi ArabiaJeddah Corniche Circuit
2 AprilAustraliaAlbert Park Circuit
16 AprilChinaShanghai International Circuit
30 AprilAzerbaijanBaku City Circuit
7 MayMiamiMiami International Autodrome
21 MayEmilia RomagnaAutodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari
28 MayMonacoCircuit de Monaco
4 JuneSpainCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
18 JuneCanadaCircuit Gilles Villeneuve
2 JulyAustriaRed Bull Ring
9 JulyUnited KingdomSilverstone Circuit
23 JulyHungaryHungaroring
30 JulyBelgiumCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps
27 AugustNetherlandsCircuit Zandvoort
3 SeptemberItalyAutodromo Nazionale Monza
17 SeptemberSingaporeMarina Bay Street Circuit
24 SeptemberJapanSuzuka International Racing Course
8 OctoberQatarLosail International Circuit
22 OctoberUSACircuit of the Americas
29 OctoberMexicoAutódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
5 NovemberBrazilAutodromo Jose Carlos Pace
18 NovemberLas Vegas Las Vegas Street Circuit
26 NovemberAbu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit
Credit: Lars Baron / Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
