Formula 1 Announce Six Sprint Races From 2023 Onwards

Formula 1 have announced that their plans have been approved for an increased number of sprint race rounds during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 season and beyond. These plans will see the number of sprint rounds go from three to six in the coming seasons.

As it has been with the last two seasons, the F1 Sprint will be a 100km dash with no mandatory pit stops with the twenty drivers pushing everything to the finish. The top eight drivers get awarded points, ones that could turn out to be crucial in Championship battles at the top and the bottom. The finishing order of the sprint defines the order for the main race on Sunday, meaning everything is on the line.

A sprint weekend means that only two practice sessions will take place, one on the Friday before the traditional qualifying session and one before the sprint on Saturday. This all points towards more excitement as it gives teams and drivers less time to fine tune their setup.

The sprint format has divided opinion over the last two seasons, with 2022 seeing Imola, the Red Bull Ring and Interlagos selected, but there is no denying it creates more action over the course of the weekend.

Credit: LAT Images

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali praised the sprint events and hopes they will continue to entertain.

“I am pleased that we can confirm six Sprints will be part of the Championship from 2023 onwards, building on the success of the new format introduced for the first time in 2021.

“The Sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday, adding more drama and excitement to the weekend.

The decision hasn’t been made lightly though, with fans and teams feedback pivotal in the decision.

“The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive and the format is adding a new dimension to Formula 1, and we all want to ensure its success in the future.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem also issued his verdict on the decision and spoke on the growth of the ever increasing popular sport.

“The confirmation that six race weekends featuring Sprint will take place from the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season onwards is another example of the continued growth and prosperity at the highest level of motor sport.

“Sprint sessions provide an exciting dynamic to the race weekend format and have proven to be popular over the past two seasons – I am sure that this positive trend will continue and am pleased that the World Motor Sport Council has today given its approval for them to go ahead.”