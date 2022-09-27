Gabriel Bortoleto joins Trident for the 2023 Formula 3 season



Trident has confirmed that Gabriel Bortoleto will race for the team in the 2023 FIA Formula 3 season as he becomes the first new driver to be announced ahead of the new season.

Bortoleto currently sits sixth in the Formula Regional European championship, picking up one win and three podiums over eight races this season, leaving him one hundred and twenty-six points behind championship leader Dino Beganovic with two races remaining in the season.

The seventeen-year-old recently impressed in Formula 3 post-season testing in Jerez, setting the fastest overall time on day two of the three-day test, which subsequently ended up being the fastest time over the course of the entirety of post-season testing.

“I am extremely delighted for the chance to compete in the 2023 FIA Formula 3 Championship with a high-level team like Trident Motorsport,” Bortoleto commented on his call-up to the Trident team.

“I would like to thank every member of the team for the warm welcome I have been given. I feel ready for a new chapter in my career and to move to a higher series in single-seaters.

“I will put my best effort to make the most of this great opportunity.”

Trident team manager Giacomo Ricci also expressed his opinion on Bortoleto joining the team adding, “We are proud to welcome a promising driver like Gabriel Bortoleto to our line-up. “He needs no introduction as he has been extremely competitive since his karting days and is now collecting impressive results in the FRECA championship as well.

“We are sure that by joining the Trident Motorsport family, Gabriel will receive solid support from every team member and prove his value and qualities.”