Haas’ Guenther Steiner Admits “It wasn’t the race we wanted to have”

It was a disappointing end to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship Dutch Grand Prix weekend for Haas F1 Team as Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen finished in thirteenth and fifteenth.

Magnussen’s battle for points virtually ended on the first lap after he went wide at turn 2, causing him to tap the wall that led to him losing multiple positions. On the other side of the garage, Schumacher had a good chance of scoring points after qualifying eighth but a slow pit stop ruined his race.

Team principal, Guenther Steiner was disappointed with the race but knew it wasn’t going to be easy after losing places with Zandvoort being such a hard place to make up multiple positions.

“It wasn’t the race we wanted to have today. Kevin lost a lot of positions on lap 2 when he went off. Mick was fighting in the points-paying positions but on his pit stop we had an issue with the front jack which didn’t come down, so we need to look into what it was. Catching up from there is difficult – we lost too many positions, overtaking is very difficult here and, in the end, we made it up to thirteenth and fifteenth.“

“Having been eighteenth and nineteenth at some stage, we didn’t give up, but it was difficult to catch-up because you have to apply different strategies and we couldn’t get back into the points.”