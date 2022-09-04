Haas’ Guenther Steiner: “Mick starts in the top 10 and hopefully we can bring some points home.”

Haas F1 Team had a mixed qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix which saw Mick Schumacher secure eighth place on the grid with his team-mate Kevin Magnussen having a more difficult session which will see him line up eighteenth for the race on Sunday.

The Haas’ were the first two cars out on track for the first round of qualifying. Magnussen however, missed the cut and exited qualifying with the Dane placing eighteenth on the timesheet.

Schumacher was able to make it through the third round of qualifying where his first run in the session was on used soft tyres before switching to a new set for his final attack lap which earned him eighth on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Haas’ team principal Guenther Steiner spoke after qualifying in high spirits as his aim was to make it into the top ten for qualifying which one of his drivers achieved. He admitted that Magnussen didn’t feel to comfortable with the car which lead to his early exit as he is hoping that the team can secure points.

“It was a good day today mainly for Mick getting into Q3, that was our goal. Obviously, our goal was to get in with both cars, and I said anything is possible – either going out in Q1 or getting in to Q3 – and we did both. Well done to Mick, Kevin just wasn’t happy on his fast lap and it’s so close together, it’s very difficult if you are not 100 percent at ease with the car.”

“Tomorrow, I think the car is performing pretty well and we know that Kevin is a good starter, so maybe he will make some magic at the start. All in all, it’s very good that Mick starts in the top 10 and hopefully we can bring some points home.”