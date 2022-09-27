Hankook Replace Michelin as Official Formula E Tyre Supplier

Whilst it has been known for a while, it has been officially announced that Hankook will become the new tyre supplier and exclusive technical partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, starting from 2023 and the beginning of Gen3 and season nine.

Hankook are replacing Michelin as the all-electric series’ official tyre partner, with an entirely new wheel having been developed for the new Gen3 cars. The tyre in question was recently revealed at The Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Austria, where the Hankook iON was seen by the world for the first time.

Like with previous Formula E tyres, the Hankook iON will be used in all conditions, with thirty-percent of it staggeringly made from sustainable materials. It is yet another impressive step in the sport’s sustainable and environmentally friendly future, with all the used tyres set to be recycled by the supplier.

Sooil Lee, President & CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology is looking forward to merging their goal of an “increasingly sustainable future” with the “spirit and DNA of Formula E”.

“A good three years ago, we at Hankook decided to become official technical partner and tyre supplier of what is arguably the most progressive, modern and sustainable racing series in the world from the 2023 season. The philosophy of the Hankook brand and our strategic orientation towards an increasingly sustainable future also reflect the spirit and DNA of Formula E. Together, we will advance and significantly influence the development of modern motorsport over the coming years.”

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle is equally “thrilled” with the sport’s newest tyre manufacturer, with the CEO regarding Hankoon as a “global player”.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hankook to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We are proud to partner with a global player recognised as a top tyre manufacturer that lives and breathes motorsport as a fundamental aspect of its corporate philosophy. Hankook’s vast experience working with race teams at circuits around the world, its pioneering innovation and commitment to sustainability make it a perfect match for the championship and our new Gen3 car.”