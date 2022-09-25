Hill ignites title fight with Silverstone standout win

Jake Hill is within only two points of Ash Sutton atop the Drivers Championship heading into the final race of the day at Silverstone after the RoKIT MB Motorsport driver ignited the title fight with victory in Round 26.

With only four races to go, there is only a blanket of 14 points between the top four making it one of the closest battles in years but a move from Hill could stand out if he wins the Drivers’ Championship at Brands Hatch.

Losing out to Gordon Shedden in the opening laps, he reversed the positions around the quarter distance mark making an undercut through Luffield and Woodcote completing the move before Copse and he sealed the win from there albeit through a safety car period after Ricky Collard’s Toyota set on fire.

His teammate, Rory Butcher had better luck as he held off the charge of brother-in-law, Gordon Shedden to finish second with new championship leader, Ash Sutton fending off Tom Ingram in fourth and fifth.

Josh Cook who finished sixth behind Adam Morgan and Dan Cammish will head onto reverse grid pole as all eyes will be on the title fight, one that the Rich Energy BTC Racing driver was involved in for most of the season. Colin Turkington himself just missed out on the top 12 finishing 13th as he aims to bank vital points going into the final meeting.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 2 – Silverstone

1. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport 25 laps

2. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +2.092s

3. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +2.452s

4. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +2.886s

5. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +3.078s

6. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +3.412s

7. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +4.189s

8. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +4.868s

9. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +5.897s

10. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +6.868s

11. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +8.118s

12. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +8.449s

13. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +8.603s

14. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +8.925s

15. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +9.000s

16. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +11.812s

17. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +12.980s

18. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +13.639s

19. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +13.885s

20. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +14.230s

21. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +15.289s

22. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +15.469s

23. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +16.543s

24. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +19.145s

25. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +20.728s

26. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +22.168s

27. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +9 laps

28. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +13 laps

29. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +21 laps