“I have many fantastic memories of racing at Singapore” – Sebastian Vettel

This weekend’s returning Singapore Grand Prix is set to be an emotional one for the retiring Sebastian Vettel, with his most recent and likely final Formula 1 victory having come at the Marina Bay Circuit in 2019.

It’s crazy to think that Vettel was the winner the last time the championship visited the Asian country, demonstrating just how fast time flies at the pinnacle of motorsport. Vettel’s famous race-winning strategy at the most recent race in Singapore will forever be a “fantastic” memory for the German, who will thankfully get one final race at a circuit he has “always loved”.

The race hasn’t featured since 2019 following the Coronavirus pandemic; however, whilst a victory is incredibly unlikely, the four-time World Champion does think his AMR22 “should perform better” at the demanding venue.

“I have many fantastic memories of racing at Singapore – I have always loved the challenge that the track provides. It is a proper street circuit – totally relentless, with corner after corner, and some incredibly fast sections. Getting on top of that challenge is incredibly satisfying – especially in qualifying. We should perform better here this weekend due to our car’s strengths in slower-speed corners.”

Singapore challenge something Lance Stroll “enjoys”

Lance Stroll heads into this weekend’s returning Singapore GP having retired at the recent Italian Grand Prix, along with his Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team partner Vettel.

The Canadian has a mixed record at “one of the toughest races”, having finishes outside the points in 2018 and 2019, but having finished eighth in 2017 for Williams Racing.

Stroll will be hoping to “return to our point-scoring ways” this weekend, where he’s expecting the new cars to “be a real thrill”.

“Singapore has always been one of the toughest races on the calendar – but that is a challenge I enjoy, and I am looking forward to returning there after two years away. After a difficult weekend in Italy, we head into this double-header feeling more optimistic about our competitiveness. This new generation of cars will be a real thrill around the Marina Bay track and I hope we return to our points-scoring ways.”