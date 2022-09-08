“I think we can be competitive there and I hope for a good result” – Verstappen on Monza

Max Verstappen arrives at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza this weekend on the back of four consecutive FIA Formula 1 World Championship race victories, although he has yet to win this event during his career.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing driver has come back from the summer break in supreme form by taking wins in both the Belgian and Dutch Grand Prix having gone into the summer with victories in France and Hungary.

Verstappen, who holds a one-hundred-and-nine-point advantage in the Drivers’ Championship heading to Italy, expects Red Bull to have a positive weekend at Monza after proving themselves to be quick on the straights in 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to Monza,” said Verstappen. “If you look at the year so far, we have been quick on the straights and I think it’s going to be the same around this weekend.

“There’s a lot of history there as well, it’s an amazing track with an incredible atmosphere. You only need to look at their support of Ferrari to see how passionate the Italian fans are for racing.

“I always enjoy driving at Monza, I think we can be competitive there and I hope for a good result.”

“I would like to reclaim second place in the Driver’s Championship” – Sergio Pérez

Team-mate Sergio Pérez is eyeing a return to second place in the Drivers’ Championship this weekend after falling behind Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc last weekend at the Circuit Zandvoort, albeit on countback of number of wins.

The Mexican has not been able to find the same kind of form as Verstappen in recent races, but he is confident he can find some more performance from his car this weekend in Italy and fight in front of what is likely to be a passionate Ferrari fan base.

“We have a lot to analyse from the race last weekend to try and make sure we come back stronger in Monza,” said Pérez. “I am struggling a little with my car setup, but I am confident I can get on top of it with the Team and improve my performance.

“We are going from one amazing crowd in Zandvoort to another in Italy, the Italian fans have such a passion for Formula 1 and we know Ferrari will have a lot of support there.

“I would like to reclaim second place in the Driver’s Championship this weekend and make sure the Team’s Constructor’s lead continues to grow.”