“I will feel all the emotions when I arrive at Monza” – Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel is preparing for his final Italian Grand Prix this weekend, one which will fill the four-time World Champions with “all the emotions”.

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver claimed his first ever victory in Formula 1 at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, back in 2008 whilst driving for Scuderia Toro Rosso. This weekend will be full of memories for the German driver, who actually won’t be behind the wheel of his AMR22 until Friday afternoon.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team Reserve driver Nyck de Vries will take Vettel’s place Friday morning, in one of Aston Martin’s two young driver sessions.

Vettel can’t wait to “feel every moment” in front of the incredible Tifosi this weekend, who still shower the former Scuderia Ferrari driver with an unimaginable amount of love.

“I will feel all the emotions when I arrive at Monza – the track where I took my very first F1 win – for one final time. I have always loved the unique feel of the circuit and the challenge it provides, as well as the energy from the fans. I will feel every moment of that intensity this time. The influence and characteristics of this year’s ground effect cars should be interesting – I hope that we see more action at what is typically a tough track for overtaking.”

“We should be in the mix for some points” – Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll comes into the Italian GP on the back of a solid tenth-place finish at Zandvoort last weekend, the Canadian driver will be hoping to score points once again at a circuit he also holds very close to his heart.

Stroll claimed his first podium for the Silverstone-based side (formerly known as Racing Point) at Monza back in 2020, a circuit he finds “breathtakingly fast”.

Low-downforce circuits have seemingly suited the British Racing green team this season, with Stroll very much hoping he can be “in the mix” this weekend.

“I have some fantastic Monza memories – I started on the front row in 2017 and took my first podium for Team Silverstone in 2020. It is breathtakingly fast, beautiful and challenging – I love it. We performed well at Spa and Baku – two similar, low-downforce circuits – but, as we have seen, it is always tough to get among the point-scoring cars. So, if we can qualify well, then we should be in the mix for some points.”