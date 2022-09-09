Formula 1

Italian GP: Crazy grid pending as a plethora of drivers awarded grid penalties

The Italian Grand Prix looks set to be an enthralling one, with six drivers having been awarded grid penalties for Sunday’s race.

The penalties have been awarded to a mixture of the frontrunners and midfield contenders, meaning that a surprise podium could be on the cards at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

Championship leader Max Verstappen has been awarded a five-place grid penalty for Sunday, after having a new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) fitted to his car. Team-mate Sergio Pérez has also had a new ICE fitted to his RB18; however, the Mexican has been awarded with a ten-place grid penalty. It means victory may not be on the cards for Oracle Red Bull Racing, with so much work likely to be needed from both drivers.

Friday’s fastest driver, Carlos Sainz Jr, will start from the back of the grid, after the Spaniard had many gearbox components changed, plus a new ES, control electronics (CE) and MGU-K. Sainz will be joined at the back by Lewis Hamilton, who has taken a new power unit for Monza. Unless he qualifies in the top three, then Valtteri Bottas will also start from the back of the grid, after taking a new power unit following his retirement at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda has also been awarded with a thirteen-place grid penalty. He was awarded a ten-place grid penalty for driving around the circuit with his seatbelt undone during the race at Zandvoort last weekend, and has been awarded a further three-place grid penalty and two licence points for ignoring yellow flags during Free Practice Two today.

