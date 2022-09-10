Formula 1

Italian GP: Leclerc Takes Pole Position, Russell on Front Row after Penalites

Charles Leclerc took pole position for Scuderia Ferrari for the Italian Grand Prix in front of the Tifosi on Saturday, the Monegasque racer edging out Max Verstappen at the end of Q3.

However, the grid will be jumbled up as nine drivers went into the Qualifying hour with grid penalties hanging over them, including four drivers that made it into the top ten shootout, including current championship leader Verstappen.

Q1 – Haas, Aston Martin Fall, de Vries gets through

Verstappen was quickest in the first session for Oracle Red Bull Racing, the Dutchman outpacing the Ferrari duo of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

At the other end of the grid, a mistake at the Rettifilo chicane cost Nicholas Latifi a chance to advance into Q2, but his Williams Racing team-mate for this weekend, Nyck de Vries, did advance as he took the place of Alexander Albon on Saturday morning after the Thai driver pulled out with appendicitis.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team saw their struggles this weekend continued as both Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll were eliminated, while the Haas F1 Team also struggled, Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher ending slowest of all in nineteenth and twentieth.

Q2 – de Vries Run Ends, Alfa Romeo’s and Ocon Eliminated

Esteban Ocon was perhaps the surprise casualty of Q2, with the BWT Alpine F1 Team driver missing out on the top ten by just 0.068 seconds, while Valtteri Bottas ended twelfth fastest for the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, a further 0.105 seconds back.

After starring in Q1, last minute stand-in de Vries saw his session ended in Q2, although the Dutchman ended an impressive thirteenth, ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu.

Scuderia AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda did not take part in Q2, the Japanese racer knowing he would be starting at the back of the grid this weekend following a myriad of grid penalties for engine component changes and other transgressions.

Sainz topped the session with a time of 1:20.878, three-tenths of a second ahead of Leclerc, with Verstappen third ahead of his team-mate Sergio Pérez.

Q3 – Leclerc Storms to Pole Position

Sainz was the quickest runner after the first runs, but it was his Ferrari team-mate Leclerc who took over when it mattered with a time of 1:20.161, while Verstappen also got ahead of the Spaniard.

Pérez was fourth ahead of the two Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.  Seventh and eighth were the two McLaren F1 Team drivers, Lando Norris ahead of last years’ Italian Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo.

Ninth went the way of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, the winner of this race two years ago, while the top ten was rounded out by the second Alpine of Fernando Alonso. Both Gasly and Alonso had their final laps in Q3 deleted due to exceeding track limits.

With penalties applied, Leclerc will be joined on the front row on Sunday by Russell, while Norris and Ricciardo will form an all-McLaren second row ahead of Gasly and Alonso.  Verstappen will line-up seventh ahead of the impressive de Vries, with Zhou and Latifi completing the top ten.

Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMQ1Q2Q3
116Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:21.2801:21.2081:20.161
21Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1:20.9221:21.2651:20.306
355Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPScuderia Ferrari1:21.3481:20.8781:20.429
411Sergio PérezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1:21.4951:21.3581:21.206
544Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:22.0481:21.7081:21.524
663George RussellGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:21.7851:21.7471:21.542
74Lando NorrisITAMcLaren F1 Team1:22.1301:21.8311:21.584
83Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1:22.1391:21.8551:21.925
910Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1:22.0101:22.0621:22.648
1014Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1:22.0891:21.861No Time
1131Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1:22.1661:22.130
1277Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN1:22.2541:22.235
1345Nyck de VriesNEDWilliams Racing1:22.5671:22.471
1424Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN1:22.0031:22.577
1522Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri1:22.020No Time
166Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:22.587
175Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:22.636
1818Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:22.748
199Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:22.908
2047Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1:23.005
