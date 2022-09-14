Jeremy Clements’ Daytona penalty overturned after appeal

Jeremy Clements locked himself into the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs with his win at Daytona, then lost his eligibility, then regained it.

On Tuesday, Jeremy Clements Racing announced their appeal of the L2-level penalty for an intake manifold violation has been overturned, restoring the Daytona win and playoff spot.

“Our small, family-owned team works hard to bring a safe, legal and competitive car to the racetrack every week and are pleased that the previous ruling was overturned,” reads a JCR statement. “We remain focused on competing for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and appreciate the continued support of our fans and sponsors.”

Albeit aided by multiple overtime crashes, Clements’ Daytona win was a massive underdog moment for a team whose first and last win came exactly five years prior. Despite passing post-race inspection, the #51 car was taken to NASCAR’s Research & Development Center where it was found to have violated Sections 14.6.12 K and U of the NASCAR rulebook concerning the intake manifold.

The penalty revoked his playoff eligibility but allowed him to keep the win, though the former meant he needed to win again which he struggled to do with twenty-first-place finishes across the next two races at Darlington and Kansas. However, the restored playoff position locks him back in with one race remaining.

The appeal was heard by the National Motorsports Appeal Panel, led by former Camping World Truck Series team owner Tom DeLoach, ex-Old Dominion Speedway owner Richard Gore, and longtime racing marketing executive Dixon Johnston. DeLoach and Johnston overturned Truck driver Matt Crafton’s disqualification at Darlington earlier in the year.

This is the fifteenth appeal to be rescinded since 1999.