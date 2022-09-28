Joel Granfors gets first taste of Formula 3 machinery in three day post-season test in Jerez

Joel Granfors joined up with Carlin for the FIA Formula 3 post-season test in Jerez, as the seventeen-year-old completed two hundred and twenty-three laps over the course of the three-day test.

Granfors currently competes in the GB3 championship, where he sits second, trailing the standings leader Luke Browning by only fifteen and a half points with one race weekend remaining.

This fine form prompted Carlin to give the Swede an opportunity behind the wheel of a Formula 3 car for the first time, alongside the likes of Hunter Yeany and Hadrien David.

On day one of the post-season testing Granfors set the twenty-fourth fastest time in the morning session, before improving his overall finishing position in the afternoon, as he ended the day in eighteenth, finishing above both of his Carlin teammates.

Day two saw a slight improvement in both sessions for the swede as he set a 1:30.795 to finish the morning in nineteenth. The afternoon saw Granfors improve even further as he finished the day in fourteenth, only two positions of teammate Hadrien David in twelfth.

The final day of testing began with Granfors setting Carlin’s fastest time of the three-day test in the morning session, recording a 1:30.647 despite finishing the session in nineteenth.

The teenager ended the test on a high as he recorded his highest overall finish over the three days in the afternoon session, finishing tenth as the Formula 3 post-season testing in Jerez came to its conclusion.

Granfors reflected on his experience of the test as he said:

“It’s been a positive test and I’ve learned a lot, the F3 car requires a different driving style to what I’m used to from GB3.

“You really have to look after the tyres here, but I think I got the hang of it relatively quickly. It’s been constant progress and this afternoon we had a very strong race run to cap it off.

“It has been a great experience working with the Carlin guys as well, and just getting a feel for this championship and paddock. I’ve definitely enjoyed it.”