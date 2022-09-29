Kaz Grala joins Jesse Iwuji Motorsports for Charlotte Roval

For the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on 8 October, Jesse Iwuji Motorsports will place the #34 Chevrolet Camaro in the hands of Kaz Grala.

“I’m pumped to announce I’ll be in the No. 34 Eracing Assocation/Ruedebusch.com Chevrolet Camaro SS for Jesse Iwuji Motorsports at the Charlotte Roval race next weekend! Make sure you give the team and ERA a follow on social media and let them know how much you appreciate their support,” said Grala on social media. “Thank you for the opportunity Jesse Iwuji and Emmitt Smith!”

Since his full-time Xfinity rookie season was abandoned midway in 2016, Grala has competed in the series on a part-time basis. So far in 2022, he ran three races for Alpha Prime Racing—for whom he is also employed as a reserve driver—before joining Big Machine Racing Team for five starts, scoring a best finish of fifth at Watkins Glen. Such a run coupled with other solid performances like two more top fives and four total top tens have made him particularly favourable on road courses.

In two Xfinity starts at the Roval, he finished eighth in 2018 and exited with a suspension failure two years later.

Grala has made three starts in 2022 in the Cup Series for upstart The Money Team Racing led by Floyd Mayweather Jr. He also split the #02 for Young’s Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series and notched a seventh at Mid-Ohio.

“We are looking forward to Kaz Grala piloting our car for the Charlotte Roval race! The Eracing Association Paint schemes is looking mighty fine[,]” said JIMS.

Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, a new team for the 2022 Xfinity season, is thirty-third in owner points. Iwuji has run twelve races while Kyle Weatherman has fourteen and scored the team’s maiden top ten with an eight at New Hampshire. Jesse Little, who shared the #02 truck with Grala before his retirement, failed to qualify at Phoenix.