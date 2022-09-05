Kevin Magnussen “I tried too hard, lost the rear, went off and hit the wall”

Haas F1 team finished yesterday’s FIA Formula 1 World Championship’s Dutch GP with Mick Schumacher in thirteenth and Kevin Magnussen in fifteenth, which was a disappointing result for everyone involved with the team.

Haas’ Magnussen started from eighteenth place on the grid on the medium tyre, the Dane had a flying start as he initially made gains and completed the opening lap in 15th position. However, his race was ruined after a wide moment through turn 2 where he went through the gravel and touched the wall. He was able to carry on but his chances of points became ever bleaker as the race reached its closing stages.

“When you hit the wall in the race it’s not good, but it was my mistake. I tried too hard, lost the rear, went off and hit the wall, came back and I was able to continue. – explained Magnussen

“I tried my best to come back but I spent a long time trying to just get back up to the field but managed to make up a few positions and finish fifteenth. It was a bit of a wasted weekend, so I hope we do better next time.”

Mick Schumacher – “We’re now looking ahead at scoring points in the new few races to come.”

Credit: Haas F1 Team

Schumacher started in a good position after qualifying eighth on the grid. However, the race was a disappointing one for the German after a slow stop made him tumble down the order for him to eventually finish thirteenth ahead of his teammate.

“We didn’t have the greatest of pit stops – I think we had a problem with the front jack not coming down, so I think that brought us out of contention for points this weekend.”

“Nonetheless, it was great being here and I had a lot of fun even though I was at the wrong end of the field, battling with Sebastian is always great. These things happen, we’re now looking ahead at scoring points in the new few races to come.”