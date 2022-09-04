Lance Stroll – “The team have done a fantastic job”

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll managed to secure his starting position in the top ten for the FIA Formula 1 World Championship Dutch Grand Prix as he looks to add to his three points so far this season. The Canadian driver had a good start to the weekend, finishing as high as sixth in Free Practice 2. The season hasn’t gone to plan for Stroll, with a constant poor qualifying letting him down during the race. However, with a rare Q3 entry, he will be hoping the teams fortunes can change.

Stroll admits the team could have got more from the session and that he was disappointed with the issues they had in the last session.

“It is a shame that we had the hydraulic issue in Q3 because we had the pace for a top-eight result today – and that would have been great given our recent difficulties in qualifying.”

The Canadian is looking forward to the race and is hoping to add to his disappointing season points tally.

The car was really fun to drive today – the team have done a fantastic job with the set-up and balance – so it is great to see everyone being rewarded for their efforts. This starting position should give us a good chance to score some decent points in the Grand Prix tomorrow.”

Sebastian Vettel – “It is probably going to be a long afternoon.”

Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

On the other side of the Aston Martin garage, there was a much different mood as four-time World Champion, Sebastian Vettel failed to get out of Q1 and qualified in nineteenth. Vettel had a good points finish last time out, but that looks a long way away after a dismal session for the team.

The German driver believes he could have got into the next session and potentially even Q3 but a number of things went against him.

“On my final Q1 lap I picked up some sand on my left-side wheels on the entry to Turn 13. At that point, you are really focused on the apex kerb on the right – I was not trying anything fancy – and I just drifted off-line and lost the car. I guess you could say that I got caught out by the ‘zand’ in Zandvoort. My pace up until that point had looked very good – that last lap was easily good enough for Q2 – and I think we could probably have got to Q3, too.”

Vettel looked towards the race tomorrow but admits it will be hard afternoon from the back of the grid.

It is a shame, and it makes things harder for tomorrow because we will basically start last. We will see if we can find a smart strategy solution – but it is probably going to be a long afternoon.”