Nitro Rallycross

Leticia Bufoni enters Nitro Rallycross SxS at ERX

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Teddy Morellec/Red Bull Content Pool

Skateboarding and rallycross are immensely popular action sports that have seen quite a significant amount of crossover such as Bucky Lasek and Danny Way. When Nitro Rallycross heads to ERX Motor Park on 1/2 October, Letícia Bufoni will add her name to that list as she enters the SxS category for Yokohama Tire.

Bufoni is one of the top female skateboarders today, having won an X Games gold medal six times in street skating along with three silvers and bronzes each. Her X Games gold in 2021 broke a tie with Elissa Steamer for the most women’s street golds. She also represented Brazil at that year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo and finished ninth in the women’s street event. In 2015, she won the inaugural Street League Skateboarding Super Crown Women’s title.

While she had no prior competitive racing experience, she has long enjoyed the sport and recently attended the Formula One Miami Grand Prix in May as a guest of Red Bull Racing via her endorsement deal with the energy drink company. Bufoni has also participated in exotic car driving experiences and in 2021 partnered with Porsche and McLaren for commercials.

“So excited to be part of the @yokohamatire team and to be Racing the @nitrorallycross SXS,” posted Bufoni on Instagram.

Besides the aforementioned Lasek and Way, other major action sports stars who have dabbled in rallycross include the late BMX great Dave Mirra, freestyle motocross legend Brian Deegan, and Nitro RX founder Travis Pastrana who has competed in motocross and rallying. The overlap between the realms grew in July when Nitro RX’s owner Thrill One Sports & Entertainment was purchased by a consortium whose leadership included Rob Dyrdek, who founded Street League Skateboarding.

Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
Avatar photo
1952 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Nitro Rallycross

Andrew Carlson joins DRR JC for ERX

By
2 Mins read
Championship Off-Road Pro 4/Pro Turbo SxS driver Andrew Carlson returns to Nitro Rallycross at ERX Motor Park, which his family owns, in the Group E category for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.
Nitro Rallycross

Chase Elliott returning to Nitro Rallycross in Arizona

By
2 Mins read
NASCAR Cup Series points leader Chase Elliott will once again dabble in Nitro Rallycross as he enters the Wild Horse Pass round on 12/13 November, a week after the Cup Championship Race at nearby Phoenix Raceway.
Nitro Rallycross

Trois-Riviéres confirmed to host Nitro RX in January 2023

By
1 Mins read
Grand Prix de Trois-Riviéres is now confirmed to be hosting the Nitro Rallycross’ Quebec, Canada round in January 2023