Leticia Bufoni enters Nitro Rallycross SxS at ERX

Skateboarding and rallycross are immensely popular action sports that have seen quite a significant amount of crossover such as Bucky Lasek and Danny Way. When Nitro Rallycross heads to ERX Motor Park on 1/2 October, Letícia Bufoni will add her name to that list as she enters the SxS category for Yokohama Tire.

Bufoni is one of the top female skateboarders today, having won an X Games gold medal six times in street skating along with three silvers and bronzes each. Her X Games gold in 2021 broke a tie with Elissa Steamer for the most women’s street golds. She also represented Brazil at that year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo and finished ninth in the women’s street event. In 2015, she won the inaugural Street League Skateboarding Super Crown Women’s title.

While she had no prior competitive racing experience, she has long enjoyed the sport and recently attended the Formula One Miami Grand Prix in May as a guest of Red Bull Racing via her endorsement deal with the energy drink company. Bufoni has also participated in exotic car driving experiences and in 2021 partnered with Porsche and McLaren for commercials.

“So excited to be part of the @yokohamatire team and to be Racing the @nitrorallycross SXS,” posted Bufoni on Instagram.

Besides the aforementioned Lasek and Way, other major action sports stars who have dabbled in rallycross include the late BMX great Dave Mirra, freestyle motocross legend Brian Deegan, and Nitro RX founder Travis Pastrana who has competed in motocross and rallying. The overlap between the realms grew in July when Nitro RX’s owner Thrill One Sports & Entertainment was purchased by a consortium whose leadership included Rob Dyrdek, who founded Street League Skateboarding.