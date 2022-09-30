Lewis Hamilton leads the way as Formula 1 returns to Singapore

As the FIA Formula 1 World Championship made its long-awaited return to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Lewis Hamilton topped the time sheets for the first time this season in Free Practice One. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver set the fastest lap time of 1:43.033 on the soft compound of tyre and will likely provide a huge boost to the seven-time world champion, who is still searching for his first win of the season.

Championship leader Max Verstappen was second fastest with a lap time of 1:43.117. Verstappen enters the weekend knowing that he can claim his second World Championship in as many years if results are to go his way this weekend.

Charles Leclerc rounded off the fastest three of the session, the Monegasque driver was over four-tenths of a second slower than the fastest time set by Hamilton. Worryingly for Leclerc, the Scuderia Ferrari driver was called back into the pits at the beginning of the session due to an issue with his brakes.

Sergio Perez was fourth fastest and would see his session come to an earlier than planned end as the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver was forced back into the pits with just seven minutes remaining in the session due to a suspected driveshaft issue.

George Russell rounded off a strong session for the Mercedes by setting the fifth fastest time of the session, over a second behind the fastest time of the session set by Hamilton. Attempting to find the limit of the W13 in the early stages, Russell locked up heading into turn eleven and would head nose first into the wall but was able to avoid any damage to his W13.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team enjoyed a session of mixed fortunes in Singapore, both drivers were as high as second and fifth-fastest with twenty-minutes remaining in the session before a collision with the wall by Lance Stroll at turn five would result in a left rear puncture for the Canadian. Stroll was forced to park up his AMR 22 by the side of the track, forcing the red flag to come out. Stroll would finish the session eighth fastest while his teammate Sebastian Vettel finished just outside the top ten in eleventh place.

McLaren F1 Team endured a tough start to the weekend with Daniel Ricciardo twelfth fastest, with Lando Norris all the way back in nineteenth place. A worrying start for McLaren who are attempting to make up ground on BWT Alpine F1 Team in the battle for fourth in the Constructor’s Standings.

Alex Albon made his return to the FW44 after a spell of appendicitis which saw him miss the Italian Grand Prix last time out. Albon was sixteenth fastest and racked up nineteen laps around the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The Thai driver is now set to make a decision on whether or not he feels fit enough to continue with the Williams Racing team for the remainder of the weekend.