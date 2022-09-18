Formula 1

McLaren Racing to enter multi-year partnership with Jack Daniel’s from 2023

Credit: McLaren Media Centre

McLaren F1 Team announced Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey as an official partner this week, stating that the brand will feature on the nose of the team’s 2023 car, race suits and pit crew helmets. 

McLaren and Jack Daniel’s plan to host media and hospitality events and develop a retail programme. A special-edition bottle of whiskey featuring McLaren branding will be released to select markets in 2023 as part of the campaign. 

McLaren Team Principal Zak Brown looks forward to the partnership, and is excited to involve the brand in next year’s celebrations as McLaren turns sixty. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Jack Daniel’s to the McLaren F1 Team. Together we will look to reach new audiences as well as hosting a variety of events together. 2023 is an important year for McLaren as we commemorate our 60th birthday, and we are excited to celebrate with an iconic brand like Jack Daniel’s by our side.”

Jack Daniel’s aims to increase brand recognition on an international scale with the partnership, with the goal of reaching new consumers around the world. 

Jack Daniel’s SVP and Global Managing Director Sophia Angelis hopes to “engage fans” with the collaboration and spread their responsible drinking campaign. 

“Entering the fast-growing world of Formula 1 with McLaren Racing aligns perfectly with our vision to make Jack Daniel’s the most iconic spirits brand globally. Jack Daniel’s and McLaren Racing have always been bold, confident brands and we are excited about the platform that this partnership presents for Jack Daniel’s and McLaren to take our responsible drinking message to a new audience and engage fans all over the world.”

