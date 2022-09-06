McLaren’s Andreas Seidl – “We’ll give it our all and push as hard as we can”

McLaren F1 Team head into the Italian Grand Prix on the back foot in their battle with BWT Alpine F1 Team for fourth in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship Constructors Standings.

The team will be hoping for an increase in form as they look to head into the final part of the season with momentum. In Zandvoort, Daniel Ricciardo failed to score points, finishing seventeenth place after a poor qualifying, and teammate Lando Norris finished seventh place. Despite a decent score of points for Norris, Alpine still outscored the Surrey-based outfit.

Team Principal, Andreas Seidl is hoping for a good result and a chance to maximise points in the fight against Alpine. He also spoke about his excitement to be back in the place where Ricciardo led Norris in a 1-2 finish last season as it holds fond memories of the team’s first win in 12 years.

“It’s great to be back in Monza with the fantastic fans, and the site of our amazing 1-2 last year.“

Seidl is interested to see the potential of the new cars around this extremely high-speed and exciting circuit.

“This year will be different with the new car and its characteristics. There are plenty of straights with only a few turns to navigate, so we look forward to the challenge and to see how the new cars run here with the overtaking opportunities they will enhance. There’s also a chance of inclement weather which we’ll need to be ready for in order to maximize our result. As always, we’ll give it our all and push as hard as we can.“

“With Monza being the last race in the triple header, the team are fully focused on the weekend ahead, but they have also earned the upcoming short break before the next race. Special thanks go to the team in the factory for their support over this long triple-header. We go again.”